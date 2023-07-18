The video of a very beautiful lady and a disabled man who is said to be her lover has gone viral on TiTok

The man who has disabled legs was seen walking hand in hand with the fine lady as they came out in public

While some have claimed that they are not dating, the man and lady have refuted the claim and insist they are lovers

More than 61.8k people have liked the video of a lady who is in love with a disabled man.

The lady, who looks very tall and beautiful, appeared in public with her man who is physically challenged. The video was posted by @artrine1.

Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

While the lady looks shapely and excellently flawless, the man has both legs disabled.

Lady appears in public with her disabled lover

They were seen walking hand in hand in a public place. But because of the man's disability, some people have said they are not dating.

Many others insist that the man may be rich, which is why the lady wanted to be with him.

But many people also praised the lady for accepting the man and told her not to break the man's heart.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady shows off her boyfriend

@Odechmayeye said:

"Pure love, kumbe true love exists."

@user8322593536776 commented:

"Continue with the same spirit my lady. I feel the pain as a mother of a disabled boy child. My child was born one leg short just like your hubby."

@lilianmoraa765 reacted:

"Men should know what makes a woman happy."

@Davelikus said:

"I want to look for money on a seriously the rest will be available."

@Shalvam hope commented:

"Money is good ooh."

@Winny marley said:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

@carendee 254 said:

"Good and kind-hearted lady may your love prosper."

@user5229944336783 commented:

"As I can see she is not free with this guy."

@Africaner said:

"Please never break his heart."

@user9163984290955 commented:

"It seems the guy is rich."

Source: Legit.ng