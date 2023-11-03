A woman has caused a huge stir on social media after she shared a video of her young son sleepwalking in the toilet

According to the stunned mum, she had a suspicion about him but it was the first time she caught him while at it

The weird behaviour of her young son while sleepwalking in the toilet sparked a debate on the internet

A woman finally caught her son in the act of sleepwalking and took to social media to share her discovery.

The woman, @omgoshmoe3, recorded her son in the toilet as he sleepwalked while engaging in a weird activity.

She found her son sleepwalking at 3:00 am. Photo Credit: @omgoshmoe3

Source: TikTok

"I had a suspicion that he was doing it but this the 1st time I caught him this was about 3am," the surprised woman captioned the video.

In the clip, the boy's eyes were open but he seemed not to be fully in his right frame of mind as he dipped items into the toilet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He would scratch his eyes and yawn while at it. The video has amassed over two million views at the time of this report.

What is sleepwalking?

Sleepwalking is classified as a parasomnia — an undesirable behavior or experience during sleep.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, it is a behavior in which the child gets up during the night and walks or does other activities.

Most children grow out of sleepwalking by the time they are teenagers.

Watch the video below:

People shared their thoughts on sleepwalking

K BUTTERFLY said:

"My son use to sleepwalk, I tied a string with a bell on it on all the door knobs so I knew when he was up moving around at night."

Ahk said:

"It’s similar to hypnosis. He sleeps but his subconscious brain is active and acting. Theta like state of mind."

Sally sally said:

"This reminds me when i was in boarding school. My roommate used to sleep walk, one night, she took her pillow and pressed it on my head."

Leandra Lilly said:

''My brother wanted to just out of the balcony while sleep walking. It's spiritual."

fattane jones said:

''This isn't sleepwalking..he is infact half away..the mind isn't responding probably.

"His eyes are open and he is looking at you and aware ur there."

Lina said:

"When I was younger I used to sleepwalking and mom caught me opening the gate in middle of night."

Keo said:

"My son not only did he sleepwalk but speak foreign language while sleepwalking. Up to this day I never leave keys by the door."

Mum finds baby eating bread at 3 am

In a related report, a woman had expressed surprise at finding her little baby eating bread at 3:00 am.

The funny clip shared via the handle @mummy_onyi on TikTok showed the little girl eating bread alone.

According to her mother, she had woken up around 3:00 am only to see the little girl eating bread with all seriousness. The surprised mother shared the video via her official account and advised netizens to be well-prepared before having children.

Mum laments after leaving son alone at night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had cried out after leaving her little son alone at night.

In a video, she lamented that she left her son alone on the staircase and thought he was quietly watching Coco Melon, a cartoon show, on his iPad.

However, after some minutes, she couldn't hear his voice anymore and decided to look for him. Sadly, she found him doing the unthinkable. A massive stash of tissue papers in the house was hanging way high on the wall, and he had torn them all up.

Source: Legit.ng