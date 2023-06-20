A small-sized events program director has proudly taken to social media to showcase his lovely tall wife

The couple looked dapper in matching outfits as they posed for photos to mark their wedding anniversary

Many social media users marvelled over their appearance as they send kind thoughts to the couple

Photos of a small-sized husband and his tall wife have sent social media users into a frenzy.

The husband, Shakes Mbedz, shared the photos on TikTok and it blew up on the platform, garnering over 757k views.

The couple has been married for three years. Photo Credit: @shakes_mbedzi

Shakes, a gospel singer and an events program director, revealed that it was their third wedding anniversary.

Like her man, his wife, Lutendo Munyai, rocked matching black shirts on blue jean trousers for their photoshoot.

One of the photos had the man back-carrying his tall wife.

Shakes Mbedzi and Lutendo Munyai's photoshoot causes stir

OfficialQueen_Hadassah1 said:

"God is Faithful and Just.... More and more blessings upon you."

user9761616637052 said:

"This beautiful relationship defies societal "norms as well as stereotypes" and proves that God is in charge and not the world."

Folashade Isaac said:

"Happy anniversary family, may God keep you guys for decades and decades to come."

IamSphelele Qashane said:

"If you know trapped in the closet by R Kelly you'll understand."

mphoza lufuno mudau said:

"Life is short n beautiful to enjoy it while it last long, Danko."

Hlubie Da Pakka said:

"Long distance relationship but you guys look great."

user7393621766517 said:

"Don't judge book by its cover otherwise u will feel sorry (happy couples)."

user6890993067579 said:

"Love is a beautiful thing. Keep growing together."

Small-sized man who married tall lady says he's gifted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a small-sized man, named Amos, who wedded a tall lady had revealed God gifted him.

Amos said ladies just naturally like him and are drawn towards him despite not being well-to-do. He expressed pride in the fact that the abilities God blessed him with, tall men lack.

Amos said he was first married in 2018 but the marriage hit the rocks after two years as he and the lady then had irreconcilable differences.

He added that people mocked him and laughed that he won't get another wife because he lost what God gave him, but he told them that they are not his maker.

Source: Legit.ng