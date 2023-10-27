A hilarious TikTok video shows a little girl catching her dad trying to avoid helping her with her homework

The dad, who was busy on his phone, pretended not to hear his daughter’s request and hoped she would leave him alone

However, the clever girl was not fooled by his act and exposed him to her mum

A funny video that has gone viral on TikTok captures the moment a little girl realized her dad was trying to dodge helping her with her homework.

The video, posted by the mum @queen_elizzy1, shows the dad sitting on the couch with his phone in his hand while his daughter approaches him with a sheet of paper.

Little girl plays with her dad. Photo credit: TikTok/@queen_elizzy1

Source: TikTok

The girl asks her dad to help her with her assignment, but he acts as if he can’t hear her and ignores her.

The girl, who is not easily fooled, quickly notices his trick and calls him out. She tells her mum, behind the camera, that her dad is pretending not to hear her because he doesn’t want to help her.

The mum can’t help but laugh at the hilarious situation as the dad tries to defend himself and claims he was just busy on his phone.

The video has received thousands of views and comments on TikTok, with many people finding it funny and cute.

Some praised the girl for being smart and observant, while others related to the dad’s struggle with homework. The video is a perfect example of how parents and children can have fun and bond over everyday situations.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng