A video of a small-sized couple creating a beautiful moment together as they jammed to a popular song has surfaced

In the clip, the lady is seen dancing to Down Flat, a popular song by the Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation Kelvyn Boy before her man joined in the fun

The clip in which the pair can be seen serving romantic vibes has delighted netizens as it gained loads of reactions

Love is beautiful when one finds the right person who makes them feel complete, and two small-sized lovers have been captured sharing a beautiful moment together.

The two jammed to Down Flat, a popular song by the Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation Kelvyn Boy, born Kelvyn Brown.

Photos of a diminutive couple. Source: slayis_everywhere

Source: UGC

In a video clip shared by Slayis_everywhere, the lady shows her dance moves as she performs her own version of the dance challenge that accompanied the song to promote it.

The pair delighted themselves as they created a beautiful memory together.

Their adorable clip has gained reactions from netizens on social media.

Watch the clip below:

Social media comments

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

Ohemaa.rahat said:

''@natural_hanny. Please come for your family members.''

Natural_hanny replied:

''@ohemaa.rahat Eii them they chop love oo.''

Angelijang said:

''That's so true cos me I dey single for more than a year now.''

Protocoleverywhere commented:

''Please, I won't ask will they give birth to taller kids or Dema type.''

Pfp_jewelrygh said:

''Well, keep scrolling. The comment you are looking for dey down.''

Extranaturecare said:

''Love is such a powerful force. It’s there for everyone.''

