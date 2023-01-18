A teacher and her students took time out to dance and shake their bodies during an examination period

They took a break from the examination hall and had a nice time, dancing and whining their bodies like buddies

It was like a contest between a particularly energetic teacher and one student and they slugged it out on the dance floor

1.7 million people have viewed a Twitter video of a teacher dancing with a student during exam break.

It was a moment of fun when the teachers and students gathered at the same hall in the video that has been trending for days.

The students danced with the teacher during examimation break. Photo credit: Twitter: @McClaineducates.

Source: Twitter

A particular teacher who is very energetic had a strong contest with one bold student who first did a dance to challenge her.

Video of student dancing with his teacher

It all started when the said student danced towards the teacher who watched as if she was angry over the dance.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The student who is very bold danced foward, twisting and whining his body like a professional stage performer.

He did as if he wanted to give the female teacher a punch. She dodged it in a nice way. It was like she was going to punish the kid. But it turned out that she was also interested in the whole dance show.

When the student stopped dancing, the female teacher picked up from where he stopped and everyone shouted in the hall.

Everyone clapped and had a lot of fun when the dance lasted. The teacher is a good dancer giving how she nailed the whole thing. The video was posted @McClaineducates.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@MidnightAura said:

"Teachers like this do not earn enough or get the credit they deserve, they are priceless."

@LordRizy commented:

"Left teaching because the praise and the recognition didn’t pay our bills.. this is cool to see tho.. great dance moves."

@ml_pitt said:

"This is what it is about! Those children will NEVER forget this teacher. Love the comradery!"

The teacher who taught children how to dance Kizz Daniel's Odo

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a teacher taught her children how to dance.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the children copied the teacher as they danced to Odo by Kizz Daniel.

After she posted the video, she was praised online for trying to make her pupils happy.

Source: Legit.ng