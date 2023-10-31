A husband’s surprise gift of a new iPhone for his wife has gone viral on TikTok

A heartwarming video of a husband surprising his wife with a brand new iPhone has gained attention on TikTok.

The video, which was posted on the popular social media platform TikTok, shows the wife’s ecstatic reaction when she unwraps the gift and sees the iconic Apple logo on the phone.

She was truly surprised by the gifts. Photo credit: TikTok/@fadah_jesse

Source: TikTok

She had been using an Android phone for a long time, but she had always dreamed of owning an iPhone, as the latest and most advanced smartphone on the market.

She could not believe her eyes when she turned on the phone and saw the familiar apple sign, which confirmed that it was an authentic and original product.

She was so grateful and happy that she hugged her husband warmly and expressed her appreciation for his generous and thoughtful gesture.

The video has received thousands of views and likes, as well as thousands of comments from users who praised the husband for his sweet and romantic act.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ceejaykent reacted:

"Baba where you go find this fine girl from. Please I need her sister to marry biko."

Honey6837363:

"I just day smile like mumu,ha love sweet o."

User8473737733673:

"I for copy you but my babe just dey insult me everyday."

Goldberg362:

"That's how a good wife suppose dey oo."

Beautiful Engel:

"It's the people that have gone through the most that understand the value of things in there life."

Excelcakes4:

"God bless you for making her smile."

Ellamonica151:

"You bought same phone as mine even the color."

FocusMoneyW:

"He who finds a wife finds a good thing. And obtains favor from the LORD God bless you for making her smile."

Ellajayofficial:

"So this is love."

Source: Legit.ng