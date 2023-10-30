A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to display the state of her boyfriend's toilet which made her lose interest in him

The two of them have been in a long distance relationship but when she finally visited him she was not impressed

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of her ex-boyfriend's bathroom as many women hailed her for breaking up with him

A Nigerian lady, identified as Blessing, has displayed the state of her boyfriend's bathroom which made her break up with him.

"Ah!! Omooo too small for me o and what if as i enter, i no fit come out again God abeg oo," Blessing wrote as she shared the video online.

According to Blessing, they have been in a long distance relationship and when she finally visited him, the state of his bathroom was a deal breaker for her.

She said it was too small for her. A TikTok clip she shared showed the bathroom had a pit toilet and was not spacious.

Many women supported her

yemisi Daniels said:

"Don’t forgive him ohh."

sunshine said:

"I will japa that same day."

Beky Beyon said:

"Sisterhood is really proud of you."

Royal said:

"The toilet self sure it’s will be smelling without cover."

oyindamolaadeyem4 said:

"Me and my entire family are proud of you take your crown."

Grow your hair with Mma said:

"See ehh bathroom and toilet is very important to me."

ADA ROWLAND said:

"I thought I was the only one. mine was kitchen."

Ursula Billions 02 said:

"You did very well my dear."

