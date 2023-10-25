The founder of Spirit Word Global Mission, Pastor Adegoke Jeremiah, has dragged Chef Dammy to court

Pastor Adegoke demanded N20 million for damages from the Ekiti chef days after she accused him of being after her life

Through his solicitors, the cleric has issued Chef Dammy a seven-day ultimatum and made other demands

The conflict between Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, and her pastor, Adegoke Jeremiah, has gotten messier as the cleric has dragged her to court.

In a released document dated October 23, 2023, Legit.ng sighted, the pastor, through his solicitors, demanded that Chef Dammy retract her earlier outburst against him across social media platforms and in two widely read national dailies.

Pastor Adegoke Jeremiah is seeking N20m for damages from Chef Dammy. Photo Credit: @dammypas, @yabaleftonline

Pastor Adegoke Jeremiah demands N20m for damages

The founder of Spirit Word Global Mission, Ekiti, also demanded N20 million as payment for the act of defamation against him.

In addition, the document stated that Chef Dammy has a seven-day ultimatum to comply with the demands or risk having a date in a court of law.

Legit.ng reached out to Pastor Adegoke for comments on the recent development, but he had yet to respond to messages sent to his phone at the time of this report.

Nigerians divided between Chef Dammy and Pastor Adegoke

ble_ssing_sunday said:

"All l was expecting from this man was to enroll her in a catering school but here he is suing her, Pablo pastor with misplaced priorities."

tesha_nita101 said:

"Sue small pikin 20,0000 million? This pastor is attempting to cover up something suspicious, and he intends to sue her in order to silence her."

mheenarh__ said:

"If Dami get 20 million Shey na like that her cookathon go be?"

its_bullie said:

"What’s wrong with her statement that warrants this law suit. 2 million calls you say busayo? Not sure Dami has up to 200k followers or has a reach of 2 million people. Can we call Busayo to confirm these claims?? her number is on the lawsuit.

"Can they boldly show us the call logs of the pastors phone showing he received or he got 2 million phone calls? Can you show us where Dami posted the pastors number? Lawyers make Una de calm down ooo. If I be Judge I go get oriamo cord de use flog some lawyers for wasting my time with frivolous cases."

Church member tags Chef Dammy a liar and clout chaser

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a church member had dragged Chef Dammy over her allegations against Pastor Adegoke Jeremiah.

In an emerging video, the unidentified church member put Dammy on full blast, accusing her of 'lying everywhere.'

He dared the Ekiti chef to provide evidence to back up her claims of threat to life. The young man further labelled Dammy a clout chaser seeking to trend with pastor Jeremiah's church name.

According to him, Dammy has not been in contact with Jeremiah for over four months and wondered how someone she has not been in touch with would threaten her life.

