A Nigerian man is in tears after a commercial bank gave him counterfeit to the tune of 5,000 Euros, which is about N4.2 million

The man said he withdrew the money from the bank's branch and wanted to give it to a friend travelling to the UK

The angry customer said the 5000 Euros issued by the bank were found to be counterfeit after his friend took it to Euro Change FX

A Nigerian man has called out a commercial bank after he received counterfeits from one of its branches.

In a series of tweets, he disclosed he was given 5,000 Euros cash in counterfeits, and he only found out when his friend went to change the money to pounds.

The man insists the bank must make a refund. Photo credit: Twitter/@Dblinkz and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: Twitter

The aggrieved customer said he deposited the 5000 Euros at the bank's branch at Ali Alikilu Road, Kaduna state. He was, however, told to go to the main branch to withdraw it when he wanted to use it.

Man gets counterfeit from commercial bank

It was at the bank's main branch that he was given the counterfeits. The man with the Twitter handle said the money came from his legitimate earnings.

His words:

"I then went to the main branch to withdraw the 5000 euros which I was given 500 euros denomination. The purpose of withdrawing the money was to give to my friend who was going back to the United Kingdom to help me change it to pounds as I was making part payment for my school fees, only for him to go @eurochangeFX and the money was seized as it was discovered to be counterfeit."

He said the money was part of payment for his school fees and that he had been patiently waiting for the bank to make a refund, but the delay was becoming unbearable.

See his full tweet below:

Nigerians react as bank gives man counterfeits

@Credo_promotion said:

"The Bank Manager of that branch that issued you that FAKE money should be in prison by now."

@ChuksEricE said:

"Imagine Nigeria bank giving their customer counterfeit? Indeed, there was a country."

Okezue Obinwanne @Obilala_2000 added:

"Nothing new. I had once withdrawn counterfeit notes from a Bank's ATM and when I went in to complain, they said there was nothing they could do about it cos I may have switched the notes between the ATM and the banking hall. Lots of crazy things happen in Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng