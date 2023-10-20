Chef Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has been accused of lying about her claims of threat to life against pastor Jeremiah Adegoke

A member of Spirit World church reacted to the Ekiti chef's allegations and tagged her a liar looking to trend

According to him, the young lady has not been in contact with pastor Jeremiah for over four months

The saga involving Chef Dammy and her erstwhile pastor, Jeremiah Adegoke, may not be ending soon as a member of Spirit World has spoken on the matter.

In an emerging video, the unidentified church member put Dammy on full blast, accusing her of 'lying everywhere.'

Chef Dammy told to provide evidence

He dared the Ekiti chef to provide evidence to back up her claims of threat to life. He said:

"Our pastor should be held responsible... For what? For what reason? On what basis?

"Tell her to give evidence for what she is saying. Everything, they are lies. She is just lying everywhere. She should come and give evidence for what she is saying.

"What is she trying to say? That they should go and carry my pastor? For what? For what?

"What did he do? No, answer me, what did he do? What did he do to you?

"Provide evidence for what you are saying. Lies everywhere..."

Chef Dammy accused of chasing clout

The young man further labelled Dammy a clout chaser seeking to trend with pastor Jeremiah's church name.

According to him, Dammy has not been in contact with Jeremiah for over four months and wondered how someone she has not been in touch with would threaten her life. In his words:

"The problem with Dammy is that she cannot do anything outside Spirit World (the church of pastor Adegoke Jeremiah). She cannot trend. She has noticed it has been a while she trended and she noticed the ministry does not acknowledge her anymore. So, what does she do?

"She comes online and says something that would affect Spirit World and herself so that everybody would pity her and they would start to think she is saying the truth. She is lying!

"How can you say that someone you have not been in contact with for over four months is threatening your life? How?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens tackle the young man

@marvelwonderz said:

"Why isn't she recognised by the ministry anymore?

''Because her quest to break the GWR failed?

''Anyways this was what I was seeing as the guy was talking.''

@zannotti_ said:

''The ministry do not acknowledge her anymore abi.''Una chop beans o.

''Una chop rice and stew too.

''Oil no dey dammy hand again una abandon am.

''No wahala.''

@Irunnia_ said:

''Don’t be surprised if this is a planned stuff to chase clout. Make them trend again.''

@solucheblog said:

'Baba one buy him pastor matter. You go dey trust your pastor wey no trust himself.''

@Onlineguru_ said:

''See the werey mouth like Calabash use for selling pito (Igba pito).''

Member of Chef Dammy's cookathon says she left the church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a member of Chef Dammy's cookathon had reacted to her outburst against pastor Adegoke Jeremiah.

In an interview with Legit.ng, a source who was part of the controversial cooking marathon said the chef told lies against Adegoke, noting that she left the church in June.

When asked why the chef left the church, the source, Ajewole, said the reasons were best known to Dammy. Legit.ng asked if the problem between Chef Dammy and the pastor was connected to money realised during the cookathon. The source said all the money went into her account.

