A touching video showing the moment a lady surprised her mother after four years abroad has melted hearts

While her mum was seated with the rest of the family in the living room, the lady appeared from the back

Her mother's reaction on seeing her daughter was an emotional one and got many people talking

A Nigerian lady who had been abroad for the past four years pulled a surprise return on her unsuspecting mother.

The heartwarming reunion moment was caught on camera and melted hearts on social media.

Her mother was shocked. Photo Credit: @aduke31

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the lady, @aduke31, appeared on the scene from the back to stun her unsuspecting mum who was seated in the living room with the rest of the family.

Upon seeing her daughter, the woman opened her mouth in shock and got up to hug her. Other members of the family looked on with joy and unsurprised, suggesting they were in on it.

The reunion video has amassed over 316k views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Internet users comment on the lady's surprise return

Queenoflife said:

"I went home after 7 years of not visiting and didn't tell my dad I was coming he was so shocked and surprised to me I saw the joy and happiness."

Saheed ABISOYE said:

"No doubt, this is how am going to surprise my mum too next year going back home insha Allah."

Renee young said:

''For this life i never experienced anything called love, she left this world when I was zero yrs."

foster said:

"Mama’s brain was gone for sec before it rebooted…. She couldn’t believe her eyes."

sandrah sandie said:

"Me I surprised my dad he cried the saddest thing after the 4 days he passed away RIP my lovely dad."

Father king Godwin said:

"Wish to try this to my mom Buh am afraid she will collapse bcus she doesn’t have strong heart."

Nikita bb said:

"I don't even know who’s going to open door for me when I come back home my love’s are all gone."

bae said:

"I gonna kneel down on mumz grave tell her mum iam back."

Lady returns to Nigeria without telling her parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had made a surprise return to Nigeria without informing her parents.

The dad had no idea that his daughter, who lives abroad, was returning home when she did.

In a video posted on TikTok by @nomey_jmakeovers, the lady had planned it all in collaboration with her elder sister, who lives in Nigeria.

She wanted her return to be a surprise for her mother and father, and neither knew about her movement.

Source: Legit.ng