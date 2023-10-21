A Nigerian lady who travelled to Libya five years ago finally returned home after hustling abroad

Without telling people the nature of her job abroad, the pretty lady showed she enjoyed her sweet flight home

Nigerians wondered how she survived for long in the foreign country as people hoped to have her kind of testimony

A Nigerian lady who travelled to Libya to make ends meet and better her life returned to the country years after.

The lady (@ajokedc80) filmed the moment she boarded a flight home and the nice hospitality she got while onboard.

The lady enjoyed herself during her flight. Photo source: @ajokedc80

Source: TikTok

Lady returned home from abroad

Diddy's Coming Home played in the video's background. She spent five years abroad before resettling back in Nigeria.

Many young people who thronged her comment section were interested in knowing what she did for work in Libya.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Samsong said:

"Take mic, explain Wetin u Dey do for Libya."

codiler nick said:

"Am happy for u ..Libya it's not easy ..we are also praying to come home too."

Lil happiness said:

"So all of una de Libya."

brandy said:

"Watin u go do dr bcx last time i check libya no dey give job."

Wf Muller Robert Boo said:

"Congratulations to you my sister thank God you leave this country alive and with good health.. we shall all leave this country with good news."

FEDOLY$MONEY said:

"I’m interested in ur story u will tell us the experience and tag me 5 years no small."

nurse trista said:

"Libya? wetin carry you go dat kind place."

#EFOSA_F$ said:

"My bae is in Egypt and I miss her so much. she is been there for 1year and half now remaining 3 and Half years. I pray to see her sooner."

Success Neena said:

"Welcome back home sweetheart, you try even reach 5 years."

OLAMIDE said:

"Ccongratulations to you I am going to save this song so when I am coming back to Nigeria I will use it for my tiktok."

Man returned after 14 years abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man known as @mannywellz made a short video that captured the moment he surprised his dad after 14 years that he had been abroad.

In a video that has gone viral, the man walked into his family home without informing his parents he was coming.

Source: Legit.ng