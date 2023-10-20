Ahead of their holy matrimony, a thoughtful Nigerian groom treated his bride to a wonderful surprise

The groom pulled up at his bride's bridal party as he surprised her with a brand new car before her friends

Many people who watched the video had something to say about the surprise, with some wishing the same for themselves

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A groom made his bride overwhelmed with emotions as he surprised her with a brand new car ahead of their wedding.

@j_design_photography, who shared a video showing how the surprise went down, revealed it happened at the bride's bridal party.

The groom gifted his wife a new car. Photo Credit: @j_design_photography

Source: TikTok

According to him, the couple is Nigerian. In the video, the bride and her pals screamed on seeing the new whip.

The bride immediately hugged her man in appreciation as she checked out the car decorated with balloons and ribbons.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She posed for a picture with the white car while her man helped to take out some of the balloons. Some of her friends hugged the groom as they hailed him.

Watch the video below:

People share their thoughts on the car surprise

Butter_blues said:

''Friends already trying to get close to husband saying odogwu."

Emmanuella Okai said:

"Dear God please remember me too … I know you can and will do it Thank you for it."

Akiya said:

"So where do you get your guys from, they intentional about you."

Ann Unusual said:

"Ve been surprised with my car already patiently waiting for this day without haste.. ilu babe."

HairMane_Ng said:

"This is beautiful where them the see this kind husband oooo."

maabenaagyeman said:

"It not a surprise it planned coz the lady doesn’t look like she is surprise congrats to u both anyways.

"Am surprised what is going on in this world , u still not scared of friends."

Lady yayra said:

"Dear husband this is nice but please don’t do this before my friends before I get poisoned."

Groom surprises bride with car at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom also surprised his bride with a car at their wedding.

In a heartwarming video shared by the MC of the occasion on TikTok, the car designed with ribbons and balloons was parked at the wedding venue.

While the couple in a nice native outfit stood on the dancefloor, the MC announced that the groom got his wife a new car.

She screamed and was hugged by well-wishers and friends as they celebrated with her. The bride checked out the whip while the groom looked pleased.

Source: Legit.ng