A newly wedded bride got a lovely send off from her family as she finally got set to be with her husband

The rich family got her a brand new car along with other expensive household items that include a king-size bed with a bedframe

A video showing the array of items the new bride was gifted by her family has sent social media into a frenzy

A family in Onitsha, Anambra gave their daughter a befitting send off by virtue of the array of costly items they got her.

In a trending video seen on TikTok, they got her a new car, a big refrigerator, a king-size bed with a bedframe and other nice household items.

Showcasing the massive items, a man who recorded the clip warned men in Igbo language to be mindful of where they marry.

He said what the lady got are the benefits of marrying from a rich home and hailed her family. He advised men not to marry from poor homes.

Mixed reactions trailed his video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

bondamor said:

"Does that means that people from poor home should not get married, because they can't afford all this items."

raymondlizzy961 said:

"They have used that to blind your eyes because of the girl family is rich but did you know the background."

SucreEmpress said:

"So even if she has a bad attitude but because her family is rich you marry,is only a poor man that allows material things get to his empty head."

Likita Ezzy said:

"Marry a good girl and you will achieve all dis in few yrs and be proud of yourself. No nonsense insult from mother inlaw &Fada inlaw will respect u."

Kenneth said:

"I want to marry from that family."

Idume Aji said:

"Peace of mind is what a man need in his family not background of his wife, I feel sorry if that man is not rich by himself."

