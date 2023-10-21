It was a joyous moment for a Nigerian man as his Oyinbo girlfriend made it to the country in style

The young-looking Oyinbo lady was all smiles as her Nigerian lover received her at the airport with his pals

While internet users gushed over the lovebirds, some people were quick to point out how pretty and young the lady looked

Social media users have gushed over a video showing how two people in an interracial relationship united in Nigeria.

The male, a Nigerian, was at the airport as he welcomed the young-looking lady into the country.

He received his Oyinbo lover. Photo Credit: @mikel_entertainer

Source: TikTok

Sharing a video of the homecoming, a TikTok user, @mikel_entertainer, wrote:

"Welcome to Nigeria, beautiful family.

"Season trip."

In the clip, another Oyinbo lady was also welcomed by a Nigerian man from the same group of pals.

The first white lady was all smiles as her Nigerian lover took her luggage and walked to a waiting car with her.

Watch the video below:

People gush over the lovebirds

HrhPrinceAdemola2 said:

"Congratulations. I know God will give me my own woman one day. Not in a hurry!!"

Muna said:

"Where una from dey see this oyibo? make God help me i need mine too."

UADIALE OWEN said:

"Maybe when am 24 I will get mine I m 19 by the way."

olatundeolalekank2 said:

"Life is good when you are blessed with a pretty heart not a pretty face."

Chiamaka Maris said:

"Wow that's great where is my own oo."

Thunderpaul said:

"I just woke up to this amazing video and I'm so emotional right now ❤️... who say long distance doesn't work? is the sweetest of all relationships."

Sara said:

"She’s young and pretty."

Gucci Josie said:

"This one sweet me die, one day I will hold my wife this way."

Oyinbo woman flies to Nigeria for her man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo woman had arrived in Nigeria for her man.

Like someone who has been expectant, the man excitedly walked toward his lover and hugged her as she came in with her luggage.

Even though the woman had a facemask on and wrinkles on her forehead, the brightness in her eyes showed how equally happy she was. As the two lovers exchanged hugs, passersby moved around. Anuoluwapo's friends were also present for the homecoming occasion.

