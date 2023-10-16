A TikTok video shared on the platform by a user @callmetender23 has captured the attention of netizens

The video showcased two older Nigerian women deeply engaged in a conversation on the road

The video has sparked an uproar as netizens pen down hilarious comments over their long conversation

A TikTok user, identified as @callmetender23 has shared a video featuring two elderly women engaged in a lively conversation on the road.

The clip showed the vibrant older women facing each other while discussing issues of life.

Two Nigerian women share sweet gist on the road Photo credit: @callmetender24/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video was captioned;

"POV: your best friend keeps you updated."

Video of women talking on the road causes buzz

The video quickly gained traction and went viral on the platform. The women's enthusiasm while gossiping caught the attention of viewers.

As the TikTok video spread across social media, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Netizens react to video of older women discussing on the road

Many expressed astonishment at how the women could engage in such an extended conversation while standing without getting tired.

Some jokingly mentioned that one should never pass by them without greeting, acknowledging the women's captivating presence and the lively atmosphere they create.

@Glow said:

“They can sense 2 hours pregnancy but no fit put recharge card for their phone.”

@Dave said:

“At this age, nothing wey you fit do to comot them from village. If you like take them to Europe, they'll still make trouble to return to village.”

@Nelly sweet life said:

“My mama forget her car for church follow church bus come house because of gossip.”

@Emylovehaaat reacted:

“No do mistakes pass this people for road without.”

@AZEEZATD reacted:

“This why my grandma doesn't want to come to Lagos cause of her friends in the village, Amebo.”

@el-Rey said:

“See mama stand like Ronaldo way wan take free kick.”

Watch the video below:

Old woman and her husband gist on the road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video shows an old couple who are still passionately in love with each other after many years.

In the video shared on TikTok by a user named @rollybobo7, the couple were seen walking hand in hand on the road. They looked like they did not want to leave each other behind as they held hands tightly like a young couple. The old woman was the one walking in front while her husband walked behind her.

The man held a walking stick in one hand while his wife held the other hand, as she pulled him along. Though it is not yet clear where the video was recorded, some people suggested that the couple is from Anambra state. The video has since gone viral and inspired positive comments from a lot of young people.

Source: Legit.ng