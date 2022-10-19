A Nigerian hairdresser, Mhizandybeauty, recently asked all her staff at the salon to act the way she does

Mhizandybeauty said she wanted to know how she behaves toward her staff especially when she gets annoyed

In a trending video, the bold girls behaved like their boss one after the other and netizens reacted to the clip

A boss Identified as Mhizandybeauty on TikTok obliged all her staff to show her how she usually acts toward them.

The young woman who owns a salon said she wanted to know how she acts whenever she comes to the shop, especially when she's in an angry mood.

Female workers act like their boss



The girls went out of the shop and came in one after the other pretending to be their boss.

Reacting to her girl's acting, the boss said she was so surprised and filled with emotions.

"I asked my girls to act like me when I come to the shop angry. I was even surprised. All madam must behave like this."

Social media reactions

@sandranicemadeit27 said:

"Omo I miss Nigeria. The video makes me to remember when I was still learning work that time. Love u guys."

@michelle4242love stated:

"If nah like dix u be, omo u get pride ooo."

@rosebrown231 reacted:

"Omo babe you too much big madam."

@humbleella31 commented:

"But if this is how the madam behaves, she's good. my formal madam na slap even slap person way senior her self. you are really good madam."

@nkem16 added:

"My madam will tell me , chizzy go home don't tell me sorry am not sick. I miss her."

@pheonixtry_mua noted:

"That crate of malt na true my madam like to use that one threaten us that time."

Watch the video below:

