After more than 30 days of fasting, a Nigerian student finally ended the exercise and had her first meal

A friend of the young lady shared a new video on social media showing how she had her first meal of noodles

Many people who watched the video commended the lady, while others commented on how skinny she looked

The Nigerian student, Janet, who fasted for 30 days and a week has finally broken the fast.

Her classmate, Joyce Uguru, shared a video of Janet having her first meal, which was noodles.

Janet finally broke her fast after 30 days and a week. Photo Credit: @joyce_uguru

Janet appreciated God for the fast

In the clip, Janet went on her knees as she appreciated God for the fast and blessed the meal before helping herself to it.

A concerned Joyce tried to get her friend to reduce the quantity of noodles she put in her mouth and expressed worry that it wasn't cooked rightly.

Legit.ng earlier reported that an old picture of Janet had surfaced online showing how she looked before the fast. Joyce also revealed Janet extended the fast by a week because she was seen by her classmates.

Watch the video below:

Opinions divided on Janet's 30 days and a week fast

Ijay said:

"Omo ehn she's looking so skinny ... the lord is her strength."

Squatymusic said:

"She’s acting awkward, this isn’t from God, God isn’t this wicked to make u starve for days all in the name of fasting."

Susanpatrick236 said:

"Congratulations to her, I prayed her purpose of doing it will not be in vain in Jesus name, Amen."

Dupcy said:

"She can't eat such food now please give her pap and stuff like light food like that this one fit turn her belle."

Pretty val said:

"My dear congrats beacause there is something ppls dont no nd dat is watever God himselfe instucts u to do he has already given u d strength."

Amaka Agubata said:

"Janet God is proud of u pls I am coming to class like this u must pray for me sooo coz u carry fire now. Joy darling thanks a lot."

Fortune said:

"Please can you show us her before picture, please Omo am just curious."

How Janet was discovered to be fasting for 30 days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that classmates had stormed Janet's house over her 30 days fasting.

The clip revealed that the student, Janet, had been fasting for 30 days without water and food. All her classmates gathered in her compound and knocked on her window.

The students insisted that they wanted to see Janet. The lady looked lean when she opened the door because she had not been eating.

Her classmates asked her to take fruit at least, but Janet said God instructed her to go on dry fasting.

Source: Legit.ng