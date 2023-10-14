A viral TikTok video shows a young girl’s reaction when her boss pranks her for spreading rumours about her

The boss confronts her with a fake voice note that claims she has been bad-mouthing her behind her back

The girl breaks down in tears and denies the accusation, begging for forgiveness and pleading with her boss not to sack her from the shop

A funny TikTok video has gone viral on social media, showing how a young girl was tricked by her boss into thinking that she had been caught gossiping about her.

The boss played a clever prank on her employee saying that she had been spreading rumours about her personal and professional life.

She pretended to receive a voice note from a whistleblower, who exposed the girl’s malicious behaviour. She pretended to receive a voice note from a whistleblower, who exposed the girl’s malicious behaviour.

The voice note was actually fake, but the girl did not know that. She was shocked and scared when her boss confronted her with the evidence and asked her to pack her things and leave the shop.

The girl burst into tears and swore that she was innocent, kneeling down on the floor and begging for mercy.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Okkelvin reacted:

"Madam just da make Pablo girlfriend cry. Wetin dey happened."

Everything_Joyce said:

"Her tears dropped a tear from my eyes."

Beauty J Empire:

"Na all this one ready to learn work if na some girls dem for don go house."

Nelly Osagie:

"This prank is too expensive."

Basilokechukwu commented:

"Settle that girl well ooo…Infant version broken."

AdeFocus:

"And I was crying for her desperate it is a prank."

Chrisbella:

"I don't have mind, I will cry and leave even if u later tell me say na prank I won't be fine afterwards. Too expensive one."

Sandra Boateng:

"Please throw her a party for being loyal."

Known_as_laba:

"Ha she's from a good home. Cos other girls will just leave."

