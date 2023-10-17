A man demanded a reward from his pregnant wife, who asked him to help her clean up areas she couldn't see

The woman's belly has grown very large, and this makes it impossible to see parts of her body down south

In a funny video which has generated laughter on TikTok, the woman asked her husband for help in cleaning the pubic area

A woman pleaded with her husband to help her clean up her public area, and the funny moment was captured in a video.

A TikTok video shows when the woman told her husband of her inability to see areas of her body beyond her belly.

The woman's belly makes it impossible for her to bend. Photo credit: TikTok/@maziandjoystreamstv.

Source: UGC

She said her belly has become big, shielding some parts of her body and making it hard to clean or shave those areas.

After the woman made the request, her husband hilariously asked for a reward before he would do the job.

Pregnant woman's request from her husband amuses TikTok users

The woman said she would do it herself if her husband refused. She brought out a clipper and attempted to start before her husband agreed to help.

Many ladies who saw the video on TikTok said it was very relatable as they faced the same thing when they were pregnant. The video was posted by @maziandjoystreamstv.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of pregnant woman asking hubby for help

@Tamara said:

"Sister, agree to a happy ending or remain bushy till you give birth."

@Emma Ndi Nso said:

"So na this thing I go de do? I still have a lot to learn. I wish her safe delivery."

@praise4400 said:

"Wait oh if I marry now, I will be doing this thing?"

@shawty said:

"It’s normal. You can’t bend because you are pregnant. Omo, na my husband dy shave me if I get belle."

Pregnant woman welcomes baby inside market

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman gave birth in an open market.

A video showed when she was boarding a Keke to go home after she successfully welcomed her baby.

Many people showed her love as they milled around her and sang in happiness. Others were full of praises to God for the safe delivery.

Source: Legit.ng