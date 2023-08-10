A beautiful woman who's five months pregnant has stunned netizens on TikTok with a video of her small tummy

While sharing the video via her account, the pregnant woman expressed doubts about having a baby bump

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many believing that it would later shoot out

A pregnant woman with the handle @welly.james on TikTok has left netizens baffled after showcasing her flat tummy despite claiming to be five months pregnant.

In the video, she confidently displayed her abdomen, which appeared to show no visible signs of a baby bump.

Pregnant woman displays flat tummy Photo credit: @welly.james/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Captioning the video, she said;

"5 months pregnant and my stomach looks like this, I'm not sure I'd have a bump."

Welly has sparked a discussion about the phenomenon known as "cryptic pregnancy."

Some netizens in the comment section speculated that Welly might be experiencing this mysterious occurrence.

Reactions as woman who's 5 months pregnant displays small tummy

@Princess Kelvin358 reacted:

“Then how do you find out if you’re pregnant when u have a cryptic pregnancy. With test or scan.”

@mariodechef0 said:

“It will show up when you get to eight months.”

@mumspride commented:

“I pray not be like dis when am pregnant, cause my husB no go give me shawarma for nyt.”

@Toluwanee said:

“Mine came out 6monthe me and my husband fight tire na general hospital settle am.”

@Zarah reacted:

“I which cause I no want stress during pregnancy.”

@Akpos Ukale said:

“Don’t worry, get to 8 months first you’d see the massive bump, my wife was like that until her 8-10th month.”

@Luckygirl said:

“Where the baby come dey kwan, hope you’re not stepping on it.”

@chiomaonyebuchi50 said:

“Am four month pregnant yet my Belle still looks ok sometimes I wonder if am pregnant but I don enter comment section make I calmdown small.”

@munachimsomichell reacted:

“I was six months pregnant nobody knows I was pregnant even with my nursing uniform my matron don’t even knw wen it got to eight months it came out.”

@silviaanthony186 said:

“Mine only pump out at nine month.”

Watch the video below:

