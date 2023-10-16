A secondary school boy contesting for the position of senior prefect has become a viral sensation online

This is after a video showing how he made a grand entrance into his school's hall emerged on social media

Many people marvelled at the massive support he received from female students, while others tipped him to win the election

In a trending video on social media, a senior prefect aspirant made a grand entrance into his school hall.

The boy named Aki Ola appeared to be loved by many as students in the hall screamed on sighting him.

In the clip, some girls held up posters while others followed behind the boy as he walked gracefully to the podium.

According to @highskulgh who shared the clip, the boy was to deliver his manifesto to the seated students in the hall.

At the time of this report, the clip has amassed over a million views, as people tipped him to win the election.

People comment on the stunning entrance

A.M said:

"He’s got all the girls on the block following him too . What a playa!"

Ezedex Autos said:

"If women support you for this life ehh you winning is sure."

jeffrey morrison662 said:

"Even the headmaster is not safe. Which kind National security SP bi that@."

Charmie said:

"This boy will show them pepper after he wins walahi."

AMAKA said:

"This one is Peter Obi of his school."

Gentle said:

"He will surely win. Whenever a woman is positively happy around you,it is a sign of victory. they back you with positive energy. Ask King David."

somtoblessing112 said:

''Pls play him the emperor the conqueror the champion the lion is here by Flavour."

Boy accepts defeat in senior prefect election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy had accepted defeat after losing his senior prefect election.

He said he would have to return and work more on his conviction skill. The student added that he realised there will always be losers or winners in any contest. He told his interviewer:

"Although I lost, I'm not upset with myself. I'm upset a little but...I'll learn how to convince people better, and I have also learnt that in life there are two things: winners and losers."

