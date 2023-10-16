A Nigerian lady has shared how her father reacted to her use of Timini Egbuson's picture for her WhatsApp profile image

This did not sit well with her father, and he expressed his displeasure, as seen in a WhatsApp chat the lady shared

While many people supported her father for faulting his daughter, others took a swipe at the lady for her action

A Nigerian lady, Nnamani Jennifer, used actor Timini Egbuson's picture as her WhatsApp display image and incurred her dad's wrath.

Sharing her dad's reaction on X (formerly Twitter), Jennifer captioned it, "I used Timini as my dp, and my dad came for me."

Jennifer's father wasn't happy about it. Photo Credit: @chennifar_xx

Source: Twitter

In the leaked chat Jennifer posted, her father enquired from her who the person on her DP was and tackled her when she said it was Timini, an actor.

"Is he the one paying your school fees, or feeding you?" Jennifer's dad questioned his daughter.

The man wondered why she could not use her photo or that of her family members as her display picture.

Jennifer eventually promised to change her WhatsApp DP.

See her tweet below:

Reactions as father tackles his daughter over WhatsApp DP

@marie_mimmie said:

"Some years ago, I used Sean Kingston as my wallpaper and when my dad saw it, he was really upset. We ended up having several hours of moral instructions that evening."

@CAdeleke1 said:

"Just like some people on WhatsApp, Celeb will be doing birthday dey will post it, the captions they always funny pass. Them don post Korean boys Tire."

@EasternBrooks said:

"Me imagining your Dad's facial expression while typing this.. Well, be ready for one on one confrontation when next you'd be seeing him cause he might still bring it up."

@shinadang said:

"Valid question. Why should use someone who doesn't even know my existence as dp?"

@OlatayoAlphonso said:

"Very good question from a brilliant man. Sebi na him dey pay your school fees now you're crushing on someone that doesn't know your existence."

@MdeenOlawale said:

"Very nice question from Dad, na like this my kid go dey hear from me in the nearest future I hate when people get too obsessed with celebrities, they are human like you, and u wan dey worship dem."

Source: Legit.ng