WhatsApp has a new update that will allow users to use multiple accounts on a single mobile phone.

The new update Zuckerberg said is part of an ongoing effort to make WhatsApp more flexible and convenient for users.

The new feature is expected to roll out for WhatsApp users worldwide including Nigeria

After years of waiting, META, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp has announced a new feature for WhatsApp that will allow users to log into the same account on up to four phones.

Meta disclosed this in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 22, 2023.

WhatsApp now allow users to connect different phones with a single phone number Photo credit: @meta

Source: Facebook

According to the statement, the new feature aims to make it easier for users to switch between devices without having to log in and out of their accounts constantly.

The statement reads

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Today, we’re improving our multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones.

"This is feature highly requested by users, now you can link your phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets and desktops.

"Linking phones as companion devices makes messaging easier. Now you can switch between phones without signing out and pick up your chats where you left off.

"Or if you’re a small business owner, additional employees are now able to respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account."

"Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that your personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted, and if your primary device is inactive for a long period, we automatically log you out of all companion devices. "

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg in a post on Tuesday, also confirmed the new feature release.

He said:

"Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones."

More WhatsApp features

Meta also announced that in the coming weeks, there will be an alternative and more accessible way to link to companion devices.

The statement reads:

"Now you can enter your phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which you can use on your phone to enable device linking, rather than having to scan a QR code.

"We look forward to introducing this feature to more companion devices in the future."

New WhatsApp feature that lets users message themselves is out

In an earlier report, Whatsapp also announced it is rolling out a feature that allows users to chat with themselves.

This feature would allow them to send messages to their account to keep important information accessible next to other WhatsApp conversations.

The feature is Message Yourself which lets users send notes, reminders, and shopping lists to themselves on WhatsApp.

Source: Legit.ng