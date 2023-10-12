A Nigerian lady has taken to Facebook to cry out, accusing her younger sister of finally taking her husband

The estranged wife shared pictures of her loved-up husband with her younger sister and prayed for God's judgment

Her Facebook post went viral as internet users shared their thoughts on the shocking development

A Nigerian woman, Mary Peter Obeten, has cried out on social media over losing her husband to her younger sister, Hannah.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, October 12, Mary claimed Hannah finally succeeded in making her husband hers.

Mary Peter Obeten claimed that her younger sister took her husband. Photo Credit: Mary Peter Obeten

Source: Facebook

Mary s of her Husband named Peter and Hannah. She wrote:

"My kid sister has finally succeeded in taking my husband as her husband may God judge you amen."

Mary tagged her younger sister to the post via her Facebook account. In a deleted post, Mary's husband had also shared same pictures taken with Hannah with the caption:

"I'm so happy that I finally succeeded in taking my wife's kid sister as my new wife."

Hannah is reportedly married to Peter

According to Grassroot Reporters, Mary hails from Cross Rivers state and got married to Peter in 2021, with the marriage producing a child.

Hannah reportedly visited Mary in Lagos to assist with the house chores after her delivery and began an affair with Peter.

She reportedly recently married Peter, who is a plumber and the husband of her elder sister.

Mary Peter Obeten's Facebook post causes stir

Zubby Emmanuel said:

"I saw this and I was like "wt.f" seriously.

"People de oo and the duo are proud of what they did."

Sandra healing herbs said:

"Na family wey collect Bride price from the man dey very wick.....d and hungry. Hungry family. why ur parents go collect Bride price from the usel....SS. Man abeg make you nor go back to dat man."

Obruche Onos said:

"Wetin this young gal come like for this ugly thing body, nor be say he get money some gals sha."

Joy Akwu said:

"Madam Mary where are your parents ?, does it means that they taking bride price twice from the same man ?"

Abimiku Sunday said:

"You mean your parents collect your bride price and your sister from one man?"

Lina Chinemerem Chinedum said:

"So this lady has three kids and still look beautiful and intact. But make una see the so called f**lish kid sister ."

Songo Joy Iember said:

"Where una parents.

"Who collected the bride price.

"Who did the wedding."

Lady gets pregnant for sister's husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had got pregnant for her sister's husband.

According to Onyinye, she first got pregnant after sleeping with her sister's husband and aborted the pregnancy.

She claimed that she terminated two more pregnancies before deciding to keep the third one. However, her sister was not happy about the situation and sent her out of the house, threatening to take away the makeup shop she had opened for her.

Source: Legit.ng