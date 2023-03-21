A Nigerian mother was furious with her daughter over a picture she uploaded on her WhatsApp status

The displeased woman knocked her daughter, ordering her to take it down from her status with immediate effect

The picture she shared and her mother's voice notes to her were made public and left netizens in stitches

A Nigerian woman got pissed over her daughter's WhatsApp status with a man she seems not to know.

The lady identified as Temi took to TikTok to share the picture she posted that angered her mum as well as their WhatsApp conversation.

Temi posted a picture on her friend's birthday in which she wore a mini jean skirt and sat on a man's lap while the man put his arm around her waist.

She captioned the post, "my handsome sugar daddy."

Her mother saw it and sent voice notes, slamming her daughter for their positioning, saying the man was smartly 'tapping current.'

She asked her daughter who the man is and ordered her to take down the photo immediately. She lamented over what people would say when they see such a photo of her daughter.

Social media reactions

Aderayo said:

"It’s always what people will think."

Olaiya Hamed Abolore said:

"Why you sef dey let your friend connect. Mummy we love you."

oorofe said:

"African parents and "what do you want them to be saying" who be "them"? who send "them"?"

TOMBÖŸ said:

"Nha when I post Christian stuffs I use to allow them see my own status, cuz the complain is too much ordinary emoji like this my mama go talk."

EVERYTHING LOLU said:

"Lol I laugh so hard my mummy will ne telling me not to post something on WhatsApp."

Oladoja said:

"Make we no lie the guy self koe mora and him use style connect."

mobola said:

"Mummy even said dp dem no born me well make I post my own picture talkless of someone else’s pics all these African parents sha."

Lady weeps as her mum goes through her WhatsApp chats

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shed tears as she bumped into her mother reading her WhatsApp chats with her boyfriend.

In a viral video, a young lady recorded her mother going through the WhatsApp conversations belonging to her younger sister.

The mother was focused as she read the young girl's conversation with her boyfriend. The mother boldly did this in the presence of her two young daughters. The girl, whose phone was being investigated and searched, stayed glued to the TV set.

