A woman fired one of her staff members who took a phone number and then sent a suspicious message to her husband

In a video, the woman explained that the female staff asked her for her husband's number, so she gave her a different one

The female staff went home and sent a message to the phone number, introducing herself to the man, and this prompted her to be disengaged

A lady has lost her job after collecting a phone number and secretly sending a text message to her boss.

In a video that has now gone viral, the lady was said to have worked at the firm for only a few days.

The wife said her female staff sent a message to her husband. Photo credit: Instagram/@instablog9ja.

Source: Twitter

She approached the man's wife and asked her to give out her husband's phone number.

Narrating the story, the woman said she became suspicious when a female staff member asked for her husband's number.

Instead of giving out the real number, she gave the female staff a different number which she had access to.

The female staff went home and sent a message to the phone number, introducing herself in a suspicious way to the man.

She told her boss her name and sounded unofficial, a situation which didn't go down well with the man's wife.

Because of the text message, the woman immediately sacked the female staff. The video was reposted by @instablog9ja.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users as lady sacks female staff

@i_am_vickyd asked:

"Why would she ask for your man's number?"

@paulNFTpab said

"Water don pass garri."

@Cassidy_Wi said:

"Well, she wants to hire your Husband... part-time."

@jaybaba009 commented:

"For her to request from you and not your husband. She's come clean. You're just insecure."

@Buddin_Rapunzel said:

"Fire her! That’s how they move around looking for men to steal everywhere!"

