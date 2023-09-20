A TikTok video shows two older women who say they are in search of younger men who would love and cherish them

The women said they have their own money and do not mind if the men interested in them are rich or not

The two women said the kind of men they want in their lives are those between the ages of 18 and 26

Two older ladies sparked reactions on TikTok after they posted a video saying they are in search of love.

The ladies made the post using the TikTok handle @cutegirlstef, telling anyone interested to send them a DM.

The ladies say they are in search of young men. Photo credit: TikTok/@cutegirlstef.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the ladies were specific and recognised the fact that they were older women who wanted to mingle.

They said they would like to meet and date young men between the ages of 18 and 26.

Also, the women said they are not only older but are financially comfortable, as money wouldn't be an issue.

Specifically, they noted that prospective men who would like to contact them should not bother about money since they are just searching for love and not money.

The video sparked many reactions among TikTok users after it went viral.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of two ladies in search of love

@Nelson Anddy said:

"I will guess you go to Nigeria to get a real love because I did for myself tooo he is a nice man and handsome."

@king David ital rastarant commented:

"What kind of games you two playing?"

@Terminator said:

"I am here. Everything you need you will get."

@MUWANGUZI commented:

"I'm interested but then how?"

@Mark Jacob said:

"Good morning. So where are you from?"

valid609

"I’m well interested."

@tallboi2344 said:

"I tried sending you a message but it wouldn't go through."

