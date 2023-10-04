A man lifted up her grown daughter when they were playing, but his wife intervened and asked her to come down

The mother insisted that she was supposed to be the one to be lifted up since she is the man's wife

Meanwhile, the video has generated many reactions among social media users who took to the comment section to analyse it

A lady who is free with her father shared a video showing how she plays with the man.

In the video, the lady bragged about her father, telling people that the man is very strong and asked him to lift her up.

Her father agreed, lifted her, and held her firmly. This prompted the lady's mother to rush into the video.

She insisted that her daughter should come down from her husband so that she, too, could be lifted.

The mother said she is the wife and, as such, should be the one who deserves to be lifted and not the daughter.

Video of a father playing with his daughter generates reactions

Meanwhile, the video generated many reactions on Twitter after it was posted by @TheOsasPlug.

Some tweeps said they were not comfortable with the closeness between the man and his daughter.

But others who commented on the video were of the opinion that there was nothing wrong with a man lifting his daughter.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man lifts his daughter up

@Osas_ThePlug said:

"That you lack love at home doesn't mean the dad is doing anything wrong with his daughter for this type of relationship to exist between them."

@Oladapomikky1 said:

"Yes of course. All I see here is nothing but love."

@__stormbreaker said:

"The mama na slap am well."

@efe_okedi said:

"Most of the people commenting wished they had this kind of relationship with their folks."

@anyasidanny commented:

"I have two lovely daughters and one of my fears of growing old is a day when my strength will fail me if I try to carry them. What you see is a father that have loved his baby girl from day one and nothing can change that."

@obajemujnr said:

"No it is not allowed."

