A lady posted a photo of her father, who sells akara for a living, thanking him for using it to train her in school

The lady, Eze Eseoghene, said her father used the akara business to train her at a private school, and she is proud of him

The photo posted by Eseoghene went viral and attracted comments from people who described her father as a great man

A Nigerian man who fries Akara has successfully trained his daughter in a private school.

The man's daughter, Eze Eseoghene, came on Twitter to celebrate her father's dedication to the akara business.

The man was seen in his akara shop, a business he has used to train his daughter in school. Photo credit: Twitter/Eze_eseoghene.

In the tweet she made, Eseoghene expressed how proud she is of her father, who must have been doing the business for many years.

She said her father stood by her all the time despite being just an akara seller.

Lady celebrates her father who sells akara

The photo she posted shows her father in his shop, frying the popular local delicacy. It was her father's birthday, which was why she made the post to congratulate him.

Eseoghene wrote:

"He’s my Father. A man I’m so proud of. Sponsoring me through a private school by just selling Akara. But then, thank you for always standing by me even when I make mistakes. Happy birthday big man."

Nigerians on Twitter joined to celebrate Eseoghene's father, many calling him a great man.

See the tweet below:

Reactions as man who sells akara trains his daughter in school

@Nana_Remi03 said:

"Happy birthday to your dad. God bless him."

@Maliqifeoluwa said:

"Thank you for celebrating your father. Men are good people too."

@lzexchange said:

"What a Great Man he is. Tell him that someone wants to support the business with 10k, and paste the account on here because I believe others will want to do more, especially those who understand the hustle. God bless you and your king."

Man puts hand in boiling oil

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who sells puff puff put his hand in a boiling vegetable oil.

In a video that has stirred many reactions on Twitter, the man put his hand in the fry basin oil and scooped out oil.

He also fetched the oil with a ladle and poured it on his hand, making people ask if he still had feelings in his hand.

Source: Legit.ng