A Nigerian woman who helped a job applicant get work in her bank regretted the assistance she offered

Despite editing the person's CV to make it look professional, the lady did not reach out to her after getting the job

The applicant turned against her and asked why she was feeling too big, like she was God who had all the power

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A Nigerian woman living in Canada said she may never help any Nigerian again because she regretted the last time she did.

The woman with the TikTok handle @glowwriyah) met a lady who needed a job badly in the foreign country through a friend, and she asked for her resume.

For illustration purposes only. Depicted persons in first, second & third photos have no relationship to the event. Photo source: Hero Images Inc, FlyView Productions, TikTok/@glowwriyah

Source: Getty Images

Professional CV for job in Canada

Upon seeing how unfit her CV was, she reviewed it and made it look presentable for her bank so she could be hired.

After the job applicant was called for an interview, she never told the woman who helped to secure the job.

The helper only found out when she saw her during her recruitment training. Despite working in the same branch with her, the lady did not get back to the woman who assisted her.

Lady gets bank job in Canada

The day the woman went to her and asked why she never reached out anymore, the lady said:

"Are you God? Is it because you helped me to get a job?"

The woman was shocked. According to her, the lady started competing with her in the office and badmouthing her.

Listen to the full story below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nmabrown38 said:

"My advice is help people but don’t expect anything in return. Much as she didn’t behave well."

onyii_jay said:

"Don't let what others do affect the good in you. this is so sad."

Mrs sho said:

"Sis, this isn't just about Nigerians na individual parole ooooo.. Just dey do your own little help you for oooo.God bless you."

Chioma _oma said:

"This type of thing can be painful I swear, but pls ma don't use her to judge everybody."

Success_ Discovery said:

"I got the same treatment here.......just leave her jaree....God will reward you...there are lessons to learn from this."

Loveth Amodu said:

"Please don't stop helping people just because of the lady's behavior not everyone is having ungraceful mind. God bless you for your good work."

Olive Carring said:

"Don't let anyone turn you to who you're not. Keep doing the good job."

Another man regrets helping Nigerian in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man allowed a Nigerian who had just come to Canada to stay with him, but he regretted his kind action.

The kind man (@themanchuks) said that he accommodated the young man pending the time he would be stable as he house-hunted for him. The squatter brought a woman into his house.

Source: Legit.ng