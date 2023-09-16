A man who attended a wedding said a woman approached him and told him she has a daughter who is single

The man said he was at his friend's wedding, and the woman met him when the event was over and made the proposition

He posted a video showing himself and praising his handsomeness, saying it was why the woman wanted him for her daughter

A man said he was at his friend's wedding when a mother approached him to marry her daughter.

In a video shared by @moniibrizzy, the man claimed the mother saw how handsome he looked and decided to make the proposition.

The man said he took the girl's number but admitted he did contact her. Photo credit: TikTok/@moniibrizzy and Getty Images/Andreswd. Woman's photo used for illustration only.

The video showed him sitting at the back of a car, talking to someone whose face was not shown.

He said the woman insisted that her daughter was still single and asked him if he would marry her.

Mother approaches man on behalf of her daughter

He said the girl in question is a student at the Imo State University, IMSU and that her pictures were shown to him.

A caption on the video reads:

"I went for my guy's traditional marriage. After the show, when I was about going, a mother came to me and told me she liked me and wanted me to marry her daughter schooling at IMSU. She showed me her pictures and gave me her number. Mama wants something good for her daughter."

Reactions as mother approaches man to marry her daughter

@cassandrachristo8 said:

"The issue here now be say, is the girl interested?"

@Don Giovanni commented:

"How I met my wife."

@user1407713225572 said:

"No be small thing oo. Mama wants something good."

@user8189536774237 commented:

"Mama wan go beta omugwo."

@OmaLicha said:

"Intentional mother chai. But is the daughter even interested? Mothers sha."

@Drama qween reacted:

"Shooting shot for her daughter."

