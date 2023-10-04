A lady who had so much hope in her relationship continuing after her boyfriend relocated abroad got her heart broken

The lady said that despite spending her all on the man, he forgot all about her and refused to fulfil his promise

According to her, at the time she was facing an eviction notice from her landlady, the man was busy spending millions on his friends

A Nigerian lady regretted her action for supporting her lover, who travelled abroad and forgot about her despite the memories they shared.

The woman (@proudlymotherof5) said that the day he was travelling out, she emptied her account to ensure he had all the necessary provisions and his siblings had food.

The man carried his bags as he got ready to leave Nigeria. Photo source: @proudlymotherof5

How man broke girlfriend's heart

She added that the man has since cut her off and reneged on his promise never to forget her.

In another video, the lady said the man supported his friends with N5 million when she could not get money to pay house rent. She wondered how having more money had changed him much.

Before the man travelled, the lady said:

"He promise me before sea in Lagos, that he will buy me house of my choice, car, business and visa. and if he leave me that he will get sick."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user4026669708117 said:

"For me to spend my money on man i will used d money to carry goat come aboard."

Peace-Ougenwood said:

"The most painful thing in this world is being betrayed, Chai, So painful."

Success said:

"Those babes wey Dey abroad dey work and they get money that’s why some men use to forget their babe for Nigeria God will make a way for u sis."

annnkemdilimvicto said:

"It's painful... chanel all your energy to your work or hustle..... and forget him."

shukuratafolashad said:

"You go dey trust man."

success beauty touch said:

"God will reward you in many more joyful."

Husband relocates abroad without wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young mother (@kinty2020) of one kid shared a very emotional video that captured the moment her husband, who got the opportunity to chase his dream, was leaving them.

At the airport, the lady and their son said goodbye to the man as he wheeled his bags. It was such an emotional parting. The wife tried hard not to cry.

