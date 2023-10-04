A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to showcase how she singlehandedly did the interior design of her man's new house

According to the interior designer, she had designed stores in some aspects, but this was her first full-house design

Many internet users, who watched the new house design clip, commended the lady for doing a good job

An interior designer, Lola, has displayed the stunning result of a new mansion she singlehandedly designed.

Lola, a designer based in Lagos, revealed her man finished building the house and hired her to design its interior.

Lola said it was her first full home design. Photo Credit: @lolasclosetteanddecors

Source: TikTok

As someone who knows her onions, Lola took pride in the fact that the aesthetics, functionality and style of the house's interior were solely her handiwork.

Lola noted that this was her first full-house design as she was used to doing some aspects of stores in the past.

Via TikTok, the excited lady gave netizens a small tour of the house, showcasing its rich interior design, furniture and household items. Like Lola, people loved her interior design and praised her.

Watch the video below:

People hailed Lola for a job well done

Trick said:

"Omo to clean this house every morning go be war Congratulations everything looks so good!!!"

@morrisondavi02 said:

"Congrats ma'am I tap frm dis blessings and testimonies upon myself family frnds relationship marriage fiance and well-wishers and unborn child in."

Genevieve N White said:

"Congratulations mamma, you have a man that supports your brand. He will be super proud of you."

Big Vie said:

"I remember when my ex told his interior he wanted to ask me how i want the kitchen to look like before he proceeds and now we're all broken up."

user2182630843336 said:

"I like how u gave this house ur best.

"This is a Job well done."

Peng_didi said:

"Nothing u wan tell me.

"Na Anambra man get this house."

Pretty Diana said:

"Congratulations dear.

"I tap from this Blessings in Jesus name Amen."

