A Nigerian man has advised netizens on the kind of house they can build with a small amount of money

In the video, he advised people to stop listening to viral speculations that it cost so much money to build a house

Many netizens who watched the video on TikTok resonated with him while others criticized him for his advice

An intriguing video captures the plastering process of a unique and portable building owned by a Nigerian man.

The video, shared by @dynamics_interiors, displayed the building which was both portable and aesthetically pleasing.

Nigerian man shows off his portable house Photo credit: @dynamic_interiors/TikTok.

In the captivating clip, viewers were treated to a glimpse of the building's exterior, which exudes a surprising level of beauty despite not conforming to the typical image of a large, grand structure.

Intriguing small but solid structure of bungalow

The portable building with its carefully plastered walls and charming design elements, challenged the notion that size equates to architectural excellence.

Accompanying the video was a caption that read:

"To build house no hard. Na you wan build Duplex."

Reactions as man displays his portable house

The video has garnered attention and sparked discussions among TikTok users who appreciated the unconventional approach to construction.

Many viewers expressed admiration for the building's compact yet visually appealing designs.

@vincentius reacted:

“Congratulations bro.”

@ugemna wrote:

"Stop waiting for millions. This won't cost much."

@mgbada said:

“Very simple and portable.”

@Chukwu Mezie468 reacted:

“Simple buh nice.”

@OGBUEHI reacted:

“Low roofing that's how oyibo people roof there house.”

@KAMPALA reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@DC reacted:

“Congratulations bruh but If you build small house be contented with it nodey put eye for other guys.”

@Ayk reacted:

“Building too low, it would be too hot to live in for a flat roof house.”

@ddc710 said:

@ciga.ng said:

@iam_playboi added:

"You day play you build without foundation lol."

Watch the video below:

Man builds small house on his land

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man (@2black_01) who works as a bricklayer has shown people how he built a very modest house for himself and completed it on time. In a video that has stirred massive reactions on TikTok, it was seen that the man put in so much effort.

Many were amazed when they saw how much work he invested into the project. He led the masonry work as he plastered the whole building. At the beginning of the clip, one can see how the building project started.

When the building was done, and people saw its cool interior, they were more wowed by what he had achieved. Reacting to whether he built the house for a client or it is his, the young man replied "both" to show that it is his and he always worked as a labourer on the site.

Source: Legit.ng