A young professional dancer gave people interior decor ideas as he designed his one-room apartment to look amazing

The man had some men around who helped him install his bedframe, AC, and TV on his white wall

Nigerians thronged his comment section to praise his interior decor as ladies offered to visit on play dates

A young Nigerian man who rented a room apartment set it up with minimalist interior decor, and it looked fantastic.

The man (@trophybwoy), who is also a professional dancer, got a 43-inch flat smart TV and installed it on the wall. He hung his beautiful sneakers beside the television.

The man hung a flat TV on his wall. Photo source: @trophybwoy

Interior decor with solar fan and AC

On a part of the white wall was a wallpaper with gamepad drawings. With the assistance of a few people, he installed an AC and his bedframe in his room.

His room was big enough to accommodate a chair and table for him to work from home. Many people who watched his video said he must have spent a lot.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user1581748169263 said:

"I give that room 1 week if your squad no go scatter am."

Ellavan69 _I love God said:

"I think you should take your shoes from the Tv stand, you have enough space in your room!"

heathersmith3975 said:

"This going to cost 5 million for the setup only."

Big Engine said:

"Na here u go take finish all TikTok girls."

Yurr Mummie said:

"Omoo the room alone na person self contain."

SA baby said:

"Let's have a playdate in your room na. I'll bring snacks and food."

Isaac Joshua said:

"I love everything bro ..but I no go like see my babe for your room abeg."

Harzelle said:

"@VINCE Do you need a maid I really don't mind I will sleep on the floor."

