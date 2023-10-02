A Nigerian woman has melted hearts on social media as she released the touching letter her young niece wrote her husband

The woman said she had begged the girl to allow her to go through the letter but she refused and insisted that the man read it

The content of the grateful girl's letter earned her the admiration of people, while some found her 'hero' and 'okada' promises thoughtful

A Nigerian woman, Ijeoma Madu, has shared the appreciation letter her young niece penned to her husband.

Taking to Facebook, Ijeoma revealed the girl refused her from reading the letter ahead of her hubby.

The emotional woman prayed for the girl and urged internet users to join her in doing so. She prayed what killed the kid's dad when she was two years old won't find her. She wrote:

''My prayer to my daughter (niece) is that God will keep you alive to fulfill your promises. What killed your dad when you were only 2yrs old will not kill you. You will live to enjoy all the love I have for you. You have been a source of joy for the past 10yrs I took you to be my baby.

"You shall always be the best amongst equals, academically you shall excel. You will go places. You will make me proud, me and you shall eat the fruit of our labour..."

The girl's letter was a touching one

In the letter, the girl appreciated the woman's husband for putting her in secondary school.

She further expressed gratitude to her benefactor, Ijeoma and her hubby, for taking care of her. She promised to get Ijeoma's hubby an okada when she grows up and also promised him beer.

Netizens gushed over her niece

Ikemefuna Olivia Nwamaka said:

"This made me teary. May God bless you both and bless this girl for seeing all the sacrifices you and her uncle are making."

Nenny Presh said:

"Awwwnnn. What a heartfelt letter with so much emotions. Continue to be a good girl, study well and the God who never abandons the fatherless will never abandon you."

Odoks Elsam said:

"It's the cold hero for me.

"And I hope you say those words to her in person, she should hear you make those prayers over her.

"Overall she's beautiful and has a good heart, I pray her dreams come true and she'll be able to afford motor abeg, I no like okada."

Jane Francis said:

"What a grateful child. God bless you all for what you do but please can you take a little are further in her written and spoken English. Try correcting the wrong sentences and teach her punctuationds. Thanks."

Ebare Hannah said:

"Cold hero to celebrate and cheer to a hero.

"Good heart child, may you grow up to do more than you dream of.

"God bless you and your guardians."

