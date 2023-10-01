A trending photo of the hilarious written notice drafted by a 'Gen Z' girl has caused a buzz on social media

The girl's sister who's a businesswoman had asked her to help her draft a notice for a price increment

Social media users have reacted massively to the post with many finding the girl's approach unique and epic

A Nigerian businesswoman has shared the written notice her sister drafted about price increments.

Due to the hike in prices of foodstuff, the businesswoman who sells bread decided to increase the prices of her bread.

Lady impresses people with written note for price increment Photo credit: @eeennkayyy/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Businesswoman shocked over younger sister's written notice for price increment

She employed the services of her younger sister whom she referred to as a 'Gen Z' to write a notice for her about a price increment.

However, the girl's finished write-up threw her off-balance and she shared a photo of the written notice on Twitter.

"Asked my Gen Z sister to print notice for price increment for our bread. See wetin I carry my eyes see", she captioned the photo.

Her sister first spoke about the state of things in the country and asked customers to blame the country for the increment, not the brand.

Hilarious reactions trail photo of Gen Z lady's written notice

Netizens have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Adenike Awe said:

"It’s quite nice, brings humour to lighten the load."

Alex Oluwatobi reacted:

"This is brilliantly pieced together."

Muna said:

"How can you be screaming at your customers and begging them at the same time."

Christian C wrote:

"She literally did an amazing job! I love her being straightforward and appealing to the conscience of her customers at the same time. Don't forget to raise her pay likewise."

Oxe bby stated:

"I'd make this my permanent plug for bread after reading this, she did great!"

Enyo Sam added:

"She's communicating to the heart of people. If I read this, I will just accept."

See the post below:

Businesswoman in tears over hardship, threatens to close her business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Instagram vendor who sells footwears shared a video via her business page, entreating all and sundry to purchase her goods.

She said, amidst tears, that she was fed up with the whole situation and was willing to sell her goods at any price because she wanted to close the business, and she didn't want to give it all out or have them destroyed.

In her words: "Please in the name of God, if you need anything from my page I beg you please just buy I am begging you. Even if you don't need it, if it is something you can give out, buy. You can pay any amount you want to pay. I just want to put an end to the business; I am not doing again and I have so much stock I cannot go and give everything out and I am choked, I don't want to go and destroy them."

Source: Legit.ng