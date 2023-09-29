A Nigerian woman identified as @iisnaza1 on the TikTok app has caused a frenzy online with an intriguing video

The excited mother shared some pictures of her 4-month-old daughter dressed in school uniform

Netizens expressed varying opinions with some finding it amusing and others questioning the appropriateness of early school enrollment

A Nigerian mother, Ilo Catherine has shared her excitement as her little daughter begins school.

The happy mother with the handle @iisnaza1 on TikTok posted some pictures featuring her 4-month-old daughter dressed in school uniform.

Mum enrols her 4-month-old baby in school Photo credit: @iisnaza1/TikTok.

Mum says 4-month-old baby behaves like an adult

According to the woman, her daughter doesn't behave like a 4-month-old baby but an adult in a baby's body.

She wrote;

“POV: School just resumed and you're enrolling your 4 months adult. This baby is literally an adult because she behaves like one.”

Divided reactions trail video of 4-month-old girl in school uniform

Netizens have expressed contrasting views in the comments section. While some found the video amusing, others questioned the appropriateness of enrolling a baby in school.

@aisosaosayande5 reacted:

“Pls ma she is too young for school.”

@bridget said:

“Haha wetin happen dem no go school for una family.”

@pretty damsel said:

“Hahaha you're not serious.”

@sandyjoe452 reacted:

“Is the uniform necessary.”

@Governor001 said:

“4months adult.”

@Oluwasemilore SaV said:

“Please drop by and carry Tife she is 9month.”

@BB Clear35 reacted:

“You're chill is just daycare na.”

Watch the video below:

