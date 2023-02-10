A video of some ladies playing with an okada man has stirred massive reactions as people said they were trying to trick him

One of them touched the man on his cheek as she made different flirtatious moves that made him smile

TikTokers hoped that the bike man got his money and was not carried away by the supposed niceness of the ladies

A short video of a lady and her friends with an okada man who took some of them stirred funny comments on TikTok.

In a video shared by a lady, she was surprised that her friends were crushing on the bike man after he had brought them to their destination.

People hoped the bike man got all his money from them. Photo source: @vallyblinkz2

Source: TikTok

Okada man and pretty ladies

One of them petted the cheek of the young man and flirted with him. People who watched the video hoped the man was paid for his riding service.

Some social media users believed the ladies wanted to play a fast one on the okada man so they would not have to pay.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 10,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

precious said:

"Make una for nor pay the bike man."

surplus D said:

"Una don use love format scam aboki Abi."

cubana said:

"Persin see free ride una no go say make she no crush."

Minion leader said:

"When money no they too pay."

sun said:

"Abeg pay him his money ooo."

Chukwukasi said:

"God bless u all for making the poor guy happy."

Brittany Elizabeth said:

"Why you con used the aboki advantage dis thing pain me aje why you know allow the aboki to just kiss once."

Amenze said:

"Abeg make una try give am he money oo."

Another lady fell in love with okada man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @olufumi2, shared a video of the very handsome okada man whose service she employed.

In the clip, the lady filmed the man's cute face as soon as she came down from his bike. The man tried hard not to smile as he looked at her camera.

The lady captioned the video with emojis that suggested she was already in love with the man.

Source: Legit.ng