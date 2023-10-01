The little girl who was picked from where she was dumped in Enugu has survived infancy against all odds

The girl was picked up by Ben Kingsley Nwashara, who has since then taken custody of her and her welfare

The baby girl has now started school, and a new photo of her has been posted on Twitter, where it touched many hearts

A Nigerian man who picked a baby from the dustbin months ago has given a progress report on the child.

The kind man, Ben Kingsley Nwashara, picked the girl where an unknown person dumped her and has cared for her since then.

The child has transformed into a beautiful baby, and she has started school. Photo credit: Twitter/@Benking443.

The girl was in terrible shape when she was picked up by Kingsley, and she was taken to the police station.

Little girl dumped by unknown mother survives

He revealed in a recent tweet that the police paid him no attention as he was told to take the baby girl away from the station. He said the intervention of the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, saved the day.

His words:

"Sorry to post this. It was the 3 female police officers on shift that night at the station where I took this little angel to. They told me they couldn't do anything for her and that I should take her away. They were all mothers in their 40s. Thank God for the DPO, a Yoruba man whom I met the next morning, and he ordered one of the female officers to escort us to the different hospitals we went to for the next 3 days so they would see it as an emergency and attend to us as quick as possible. He even gave us his personal car and his driver for 2 days."

The latest photo of the girl shows that he has been successfully enrolled in a school.

Reactions as girl picked from the dustbin starts school

@PHorpsiey said:

"Isn’t it necessary to take proper documentation or precautions, in case of lawsuits in the future?"

@philip_george70 commented:

"God bless you Ben. God will continue to protect and provide for you all that you need to take care of her."

