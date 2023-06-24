A young Nigerian man has been unable to sleep with his wife despite being married to her for three years

It was gathered that the young man has tried different means to sleep with his wife all to no avail

A Twitter user who shared the story said it once got to the point where the man invited his friends to tie her up

The story of a Nigerian man who has been unable to have a romantic time with his wife has gotten people emotional.

For three years now, he has been married to his wife who prohibited him from sleeping with her since they got wedded.

Woman refuses to sleep with her husband Photo credit: Goodboy Picture Company/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

When asked why she wouldn't sleep with her husband, the woman reiterated that the reason was best known to her alone.

The frustrated husband invited his friends to tie her up so he could have his way but he changed his mind and untied her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Al_Shekarau on Twitter narrated:

"A friend married 3 years ago till today he never slept with his wife(have sex), she denied him entry because of reasons best known to her and he is yet to divorce her.

"There was a time some of our friends help him tie her on bed and he untied her immediately after they left. Wallahi a true life story."

Netizens react as woman refuses to sleep with husband

Ridbay said:

"Some of your friends help him tied her on bed? When she's not RAM for eid. He did the right thing by setting her free."

Lmaogpt said:

"I hope he didn't use the same ropes to tie himself down to that marriage for three years. Sounds like it's time for a divorce, or at least some couples therapy and maybe some new friends who don't condone questionable behavior."

Omotayo reacted:

"You dont need to tie her on the bed, thats violation, cases like this is where second wife comes in, she will be assisting her in the aspect that she can't give to the husband."

Royal D reacted:

"The lady is not the problem but that your friend is the problem. Maybe there's something the lady is trying to hide for the guy. My own opinion though."

Awwal added:

"Marriage is a secret that only few will understand if you are married will understand what I mean. Telling his friends was not a good idea cause it's good to keep intmate activities secret not even with your brother. He should have take the proper channels."

See the tweet below:

Lady exposes married man who wants to sleep with her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman identified as Judyjams Chinenyenwa Emukai has exposed a man, Linus, for disturbing her into having a romantic affair despite his marriage. Chinenyenwa tagged Linus' wife, Buttered Peace Nwunye Linus, on Facebook as she directed the woman to take her husband away from her DM.

Chinenyenwa said she would ordinarily have ignored the man's messages but had a rethink as he resorted to hurling insults at her and her children for refusing to accept his advances. She added that Linus promised to divorce his wife if she agreed to date him.

The lady described him as "a very foolish he-goat" and vowed to release screenshots of his "foolishness" online. Her now-deleted call-out post was screenshot and caused quite a stir on social media. Linguist and novelist Maazi Ogbonna Okoro shared the deleted post on Facebook, tagging it as a shame.

Source: Legit.ng