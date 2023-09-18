A man wanted to help a Nigerian man who relocated to Canada till he got a house, but it did not end well

After he had helped the Nigerian man settle in, he brought a woman into his house without notice

Nigerians who learnt the house owner sent him packing wondered why he disrespected his helper that much

A young man allowed a Nigerian who had just come to Canada to stay with him for a while, but he regretted his kind action.

The kind man (@themanchuks) said that he accommodated the young man pending the time he would be stable as he house-hunted for him.

All photos except for the one on the far left are for illustration purposes. Photo source: Getty Images/vitapix, buzbuzzer, Mint Images, TIkTok/@themanchuks

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man squatting in Canada

He was surprised to see a lady in his house cooking in bum shorts one day after returning from work. The squatter brought the lady.

The house owner was vexed when he heard that the squatter just met the lady on a bus. In a TikTok video, he narrated how he immediately sent him packing.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Amynwaa said:

"Boundaries guys! Boundaries. We need to learn how to respect people and ask."

Aliameen said:

"You nova find work, you go dy find girlfriends."

youngest said:

"All I can say is that the guy isn’t serious."

basseyjulie said:

"Guy you did the right thing, no regret at all."

Cintika28 said:

"When he gets his own apartment he can turn it into a motel."

Faith martins said:

"He is wrong….. but knowing you’re his only person in Canada ms throwing him out is harsh…. But it’s your decision."

user8337516509762 said:

"The girl should be blamed sef. How do you go to someone house after just 3 days."

ibechris709 said:

"My Brother you have done the right. He is an unserious human being."

Source: Legit.ng