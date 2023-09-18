A TikTok video showing a man’s emotional reaction to receiving a Mercedes Benz car from his employer as a birthday surprise has gone viral

The man had shown his dedication by coming to work despite having a flat tyre on his way

His employer rewarded him with the car gift, which he gratefully accepted and expressed how much it meant to him in the video

A heartwarming video that captured a man’s emotional gratitude after his employer surprised him with a Mercedes Benz car for his birthday has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The man had demonstrated his loyalty and commitment by showing up to work on time, even though he had encountered a flat tyre on his way and could not change it by himself.

The man was moved to tears. Photo credit: TikTok/@tiktokjamaica

Source: TikTok

His employer decided to reward him with the generous car gift, which was parked outside the office.

The man was stunned and overwhelmed by the gesture, and thanked her profusely.

He also showed his appreciation for the car admiring it in the video.

Legit is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Thundercat_Jothe reacted:

"My guy cant who criedplz come herencoooi cried wowww.God bless Uguyz wow."

NoLifekingz said:

"2 months later he sold the mercedes and get a honda, gas, insurance and maintenance was too much for his wage."

Annie wrote:

"G3 awww staged or not, it's the fact that he's grateful that counts."

Mana commented:

"God Bless the Mac Donald's workes who suprise this man."

ChrisNYC also commented:

"God bless you guys. Now all he needs is a driver's license."

Lorax Born:

"How much money do McDonald's employees make that they can afford to give someone a new Mercedes?"

Ncebakaz93Nceba:

"l'm also crying. I feel they're acting. you can't tell me he didn't hear the car parking so close behind him."

Lucy-Lulu:

"U guys are the best. Tears of joy more blessings."

Tam_zgreat:

"That is why God blessed America. you made my day. God bless you guys!"

Source: Legit.ng