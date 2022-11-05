A Nigerian man who is looking for a woman to marry has listed the various requirements the prospective spouse must meet

One of the interesting requirements listed on Twitter is that the spouse-to-be must be a good speaker of Arabic language

Another requirement seen on the long list is that any lady who is interested must be willing to relocate with the groom

Reactions have trailed a long list of spousal requirements released by a Nigerian man who wants to get married.

In the list posted on Wednesday, November 2, a Twitter user, Banjo Hanjo said a brother of his is in need of a wife to marry.

Nigerian man insists the lady he will marry must speak Arabic. Photo credit: Twitter/@banjohanjo4 and Junior Asiama / 500px/Getty Images. (Man's photo used for illustration only).

Source: UGC

However, there is a long list of requirement the prospective spouse must meet if the marriage is to hold.

One of the requirements is that any lady who is interested must be a vir'gin who must bleed on the first night of consummation.

He also said the interested spouse must be a good speaker of Arabic language if she is to be considered at all.

Spouse must be ready to relocate with groom

More interesting is the fact that the lady who will win his heart must be ready to relocate and also must not have had any previous history of relationship.

Those interested are asked to comment under the tweet which has generated mixed reactions.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@gimbakakanda said:

"Tell your delusional racist and sexist brother to check into a rehab."

@GirlLikeChoupi reacted:

"Can you please ask God to give you mud to make your own woman?"

@A_Kasrawi said:

"If you know a sister who meets these requirements let us know so we can support her and let her know her self-worth and that she doesn't need to tie herself to jerks like these dudes."

Source: Legit.ng