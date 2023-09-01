A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share a displeasing and heartbreaking message her estranged lover sent her

According to her, people keep wondering why she hates Imo state men, especially the ones from Nempi, Orlu

The content of the WhatsApp message got many people talking as some women supported her sentiment about Imo men

A Nigerian lady, Okoye Chidimma Rosemary, has revealed the disheartening message her erstwhile boyfriend sent her on WhatsApp.

The message was her explanation as to why she hated men from Imo state and that people often wondered why she felt that way towards them.

Okoye Chidimma Rosemary said she hates Imo state men. Photo Credit: @okoye.chidimma.rosemary

Source: TikTok

Chidimma narrowed her hatred down to men from Nempi area of Orlu in the state and used the hashtags "#saynotoorlumen #imostatemen'' for her TikTok post.

In the leaked chat, her man, Sky, admitted to double-dating but confessed to her that he was not willing to let the other lady go. The full text of his message to her reads:

"You are my girlfriend and Divine is also my girlfriend as well. I can't deny you and as well can't deny her. I love you and I love her as well. I keep you both for a reason best known to me."

Mixed reactions trailed Sky's message to Chidimma.

See her post below:

Women react to Okoye Chidimma Rosemary's post

@OfficialSleem said:

"We are the most sincere men on earth. I made it clear when my current girl wanted to come into my life and she accepted. fought for it and won."

Vivian said:

"Anambra man or nothing yes dey are not romantic but they are lovely and caring."

ECHO said:

"No no no wait fes sister.

"Ah this is a yoruba man this can't be my brothers abeg."

Xandy said:

''Same thing my ex did to me because I was always gifting him. not until I met my husband.

"Fear IMO guys oo."

Mayor ivy said:

"I’m from imo state but I will never marry imo guy I saw hell for my ex hand."

klara said:

"Sister I’m from nempi abegplease drop the name so we can avoid."

faithpreyepeters said:

"My sis no be only u those men their pride is something else."

Amadi said:

"You save man name with sky,don’t you know the sky is big enough to contain many people."

Source: Legit.ng