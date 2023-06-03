A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to vent her frustrations since she walked down the aisle with an Anambra man

Shedding tears, the woman lamented that she was beginning to lose her mind and asked other women how they coped

Mixed reactions trailed the touching video as internet users shared their thoughts on her situation

A Nigerian lady identified as Ada Gold has cried out on social media over her marital woes.

The lady who hails from Imo state got married to a man from Anambra state but their union has not been a bed of roses.

She said she was losing her mind. Photo Credit: @adagold49

Source: TikTok

In a video that has gone viral, Ada was seen shedding tears and penned a question on the clip targeted at other women married to Anambra.

She asked them how they were coping in their marriages, saying she was losing her mind. Sharing the clip, she wrote on it:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Pls Imo state girls married to Anambra men how are you guys coping."

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

teashabella56 said:

"Anambra men value respect so much and they are too proud so i run for my dear life sorry dear its well."

regyneye said:

''It really nice to see dat credit are given to Anambra men, believe me it has nothing to do with state but individual."

amarahappy175 said:

"Didn't u see signs before u enter? there is no way u will be dating someone without knowing if d marriage with him will go well so take heart."

bella said:

"To me Anambra is not bad d problem is the family dey will want to control their brother."

ikeomumu favour chiamaka said:

"Madam leave state nah the person wey you go marry, no dey cry take heart."

@perkylove said:

"Am doing okay.

"My husband ghat me wella.

"Nah ppl wey der husband dey behave like boy dey suffer.

"My husband knows his right."

Maya said:

"Am married to Anambra man and am coping real good ,my sister it the guy you married not the state you are married to Anambra men are so sweet."

Lady quits her marriage after 3 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had quit her marriage barely three months after she got married.

Sharing snaps from her court and traditional wedding ceremonies on TikTok, Bolaghold ensured her estranged husband's face was blocked with a crying emoji.

In a subsequent post where she shared her traditional wedding pictures, Bolaghold wrote that two problems couldn't make one right. She also wrote in the video that pregnancy doesn't mean that two lovers should get married.

Source: Legit.ng