A Nigerian lady was overjoyed as she finally came face to face with a white man she had been talking with online

The excited lady shared a heartwarming video showing how he took a flight from Los Angeles and when they met in Nigeria

Social media users celebrated the duo as people sought to know how she linked up with the foreigner online

A Nigerian lady, Ogechi, has expressed excitement on social media as she finally met 'her' white man in person.

Ogechi, who is into handmade braided wigs and crochet, revealed that they met on the platform Truly African.

Source: TikTok

Sharing a video of their first meeting, she remarked that many happy moments happen when dreams come true.

Her video captured the unidentified man aboard a flight from Los Angeles, United States. The man showed the sky view from the aeroplane's window.

The tail end of the video showed Ogechi and the man in a private car as he safely arrived in Nigeria.

Ogechi's video stirs reactions

DIvya favour said:

"Tinder husband them lol congrats but no be for my mouth u go hear wetin you want hear."

NNANNA said:

"This person credit score don low to 200 we don load Shege commot him body."

official tiktok said:

"Congratulations Sha no make those small hoo.kup girl collect am from your hand."

SUGAR JOY said:

"Nigeria men una dey there una girls dey marry out of Nigeria.

"Congratulations dear."

Mercedes said:

"Babe how did he do the visa … was it visa on arrival or he had to go for biometrics in US before coming?"

Chachaluv said:

"Abeg give updates too nau I done tire for this Nigeria men,. Give us sure app biko."

Mhiz sure oluwa said:

"Make una dey do medical checkup before sleeping with them most of them have sickness."

Oyinbo lady relocates to Nigeria with her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an oyinbo lady had relocated to Nigeria with her hubby.

The woman shared a video clip on social media where she opened up about her decision to leave her home country and settle down in Nigeria with her husband, whom she met and married abroad.

She said she was very happy and content with her new life in the West African country, which she described as beautiful and diverse.

The woman also demonstrated how she adapted to the Nigerian way of life by learning to cook various Nigerian dishes, such as jollof rice, egusi soup, and pounded yam.

