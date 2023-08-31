A Nigerian lady has penned an apology letter to her ex-boyfriend who called it quits on their relationship

The letter comes after she made an online publication wherein she called him a yahoo boy and a ritualist

In the apology letter, she expressed regrets about the false accusation she made against him and made a promise

Ifunaya Sunday, a Nigerian lady, has penned an apology letter to her ex-boyfriend, Olasubomi Lawal, for falsely accusing him of being a ritualist and a yahoo boy.

In the letter dated August 29, she said that the false accusation was borne out of love for him and her desire to see their relationship doesn't end.

Ifunaya pleaded for forgiveness and promised there wouldn't be a repeat of such.

Olasubomi Lawal shares why he broke up with her

Lawal, in a statement shared by @lindaikejiblogofficial, said he broke up with Ifunaya because the relationship got violent.

"I ended the relationship because it got to v!olent and too t0xic..Mark and bruises…She broke my car, took my name to ritualist to make sure I don’t leave her and got duped by 419 people… Threatened to destroy my life if I leave her… she claims she did it out of love." he said

However, Ifunaya went online after their break up to tag him a yahoo boy and a ritualist who uses girls for rituals.

She then wrote the apology letter after the matter was reported to the police.

Netizens tackle Ifunaya Sunday

the_lagoscraftsman said:

"Involve a lawyer and make her pay. So other girls can learn make them no go think say ordinary apology letter go solve defamation of character and false allegations."

am_walington said:

"Once anything no go their way na to accuse you of something wey u no do , Thank God she didn't say ra.pe because them for don arrest the man first then ask question later."

lafeof_lagos said:

"Una go say men be a sc¥m na this same men una wohn frustrate na only online una dey get mouth dey insult men but do things to keep them . Make they lock that girl asap no time. If relationship end u move on Wetin sef."

bahdt_girl_annie1 said:

"Na wa o tufiakwa this energy she dey use for man, if she channel am for her life e go better."

mheenarh__ said:

"I hope she gets pun!shed for this cause one thing about b@d news is will always go far even the truth won’t go as far as the b@d one."

zakarieeshat3 said:

"Three months in jail won't be a bad idea cos someone needs to be taught a lesson."

